Alpine Skiing

'Unstoppable' Petra Vlhova wins big final in parallel event against Paula Moltzan in Lech

Watch the 'unstoppable' Petra Vlhova win the parallel final against Paula Moltzan in Lech. Moltzan crashed out at the finish, but Vlhova looked to have already secured the win in a dramatic final.

00:02:30, 55 views, 4 hours ago