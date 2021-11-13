Andreja Slokar toppled Thea Louise Stjernesund in a dramatic turnaround in the second run of the final to claim victory in the Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom in Lech.

The second event of the season was missing some big names who were preparing for other races, but there was no shortage of quality in Austria.

Stjernesund dominated the first run of the final and looked in command, but Slokar went for broke on the second run and the Slovenian was able to secure the first World Cup win of her career.

“Slokar just kept it going and it's the first time tonight we have seen someone catch up on the red track,” Finlay Mickel said on Eurosport commentary. “Slokar kept the belief all the way through.”

Stjernesund came into final stages as favourite after impressing in qualifying, and the Norwegian took out world champion Marta Bassino in the semi-finals.

Bassino missed a gate and fell in the first run, and was unable to make up the deficit in the second run.

The performance made Stjernesund the hot favourite for the final but she was pipped on the line by Slokar.

“I am feeling good,” Slokar said. “How else can you feel when you win our first race? I am so happy.”

Kristin Lysdahl got the better of Bassino in the small final to make up the podium.

Lara Gut-Behrami was strongly fancied to win in Lech, with Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova both skipping the event, but she crashed out in the last 16, as she missed a gate while attempting to make up ground on Marte Monsen.

The home fans were left hugely disappointed, as Katharina Liensberger made a similar mistake to Gut-Behrami and exited at the same stage.

