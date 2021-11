Alpine Skiing

'He did what he needed to do' - HirschBruehl claims first World Cup win in parallel slalom in Lech

Christian Hirschbuehl beat compatriot Dominik Raschner in the big final to seal a maiden World Cup win in Lech. The result represents a first podium finish for both Hirschbuehl and Raschner.

00:02:00, an hour ago