Ledecka claims Lake Louise Downhill

Many in the crowd in Canada cheered for American star Mikaela Shiffrin, who won the Lake Louise downhill in 2017, but she could only finish tenth as Ledecka showed her class.

Ledecka got down in 1:31.87, Switzerland's Corinne Suter was second, followed by Austria's Stephanie Venier.

The women have their second downhill of the season on Saturday and with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, Switzerland's Wendy Holdener and France's Tessa Worley - Shiffrin's main competition for the overall World Cup crown - not in action on Friday, the American still leads the standings on 356 points.

