Olympic champion Ester Ledecka claimed her second career Alpine Ski World Cup victory in the first Super G race of the season in Val d'lsere, France.

The Czech, whose victory in this discipline was her first since February 2018 when she won Olympic gold in Pyeongchang, added to her downhill triumph in Lake Louise last December with a classy performance to win in a time of 1:24.64.

This was just enough to beat Switzerland's Corinne Suter, 1:24.67, by three-hundredths of a second while last season's overall World Cup winner Federica Brignone rounded out the podium in third, 0.35s behind with a time of 1:24.99.

The podium for Italy's Brignone sees her move up to fourth in the overall standings on 308 points, with Petra Vlhova still leading the way on 465 following her three-peat of wins at the start of the season.

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin is second on 327 while Marta Bassino rounds out the top three, four points further back.

Suter's podium in France means her Super G and Downhill title defences have started well with the 26-year-old joint first in the standings of the latter and second in the former.

