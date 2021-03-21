Alice Robinson produced a blistering run to claim victory in the final giant slalom of the World Cup season at Lenzerheide.

Mikaela Shiffrin led after the first run , but she was denied a 70th World Cup win of her career by the teenager from New Zealand.

Robinson began the second run almost eight tenths behind Shiffrin, but she was able to find blistering pace to overcome the deficit and force the American to settle for second.

Robinson’s time of 2:19.48 secured victory by 0.28 seconds, with Meta Hrovat in third.

“We expected there to be fireworks, but not for it to be this explosive,” Eurosport’s Finlay Mickel said of Robinson's run. “Alice Robinson was able to generate so much speed.”

Giant slalom crystal globe winner Marta Bassino’s final race of the season was a disappointing one, as she was thrown out of position early in the run and backed off to come home safely in seventh place.

“It is amazing,” Bassino said on Eurosport.

I have no words. I am full of joy and satisfaction. It is a big thing. Today was an emotional day.

"It was a dream in my head, but this year I know the dream is real and race by race it became more real and finally I did it.

“Today was the last race and I want to celebrate, despite the difficult situation.

"My heart is full of joy.”

Petra Vlhova, who became Slovakia's first overall Alpine skiing World Cup champion on Saturday, looked jaded and could only take 11th overall in a time of 2:22.36.

“I still can’t believe it,” Vlhova said on Eurosport. “Our season is really long and I fight all the time.

“It was not easy for me to change from speed, for slalom and then back again for downhill. It was not easy, but my team are really happy as we made history.

I think I need some time to realise I won the overall.

“It is not easy as I sometimes could not ski all the time how I want, but I am a human not a machine.

“But even when you are not skiing well, you have to fight to the end.”

