Alpine Skiing

Alpine Skiing 2021: ‘Was that the costly one?’ – Shiffrin falls agonisingly short in Lenzerheide

Six-time slalom World Cup winner Shiffrin gave herself the best shot at the title by going top after her second run down the Silvano Beltrametti piste, but ultimately an error three gates from home cost the American.

00:01:34, 4 hours ago