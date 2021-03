Alpine Skiing

Alpine Skiing: ‘What a way to close out the season!’ – Katharina Liensberger seals slalom World Cup

Austria's Katharina Liensberger won in Lenzerheide to take the slalom World Cup title, 35 points clear of American runner-up Mikaela Shiffrin. Alpine Skiing is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:45, an hour ago