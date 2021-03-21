Manuel Feller took the final slalom of the World Cup season at Lenzerheide, on a day when Jean-Baptiste Grange bowed out of the sport.

Feller produced a superb second run to post a time of 1:47.24 to secure victory from Clement Noel and Alexis Pinturault.

Slalom World Cup champion Marco Schwarz began the second run in the lead and despite a couple of minor errors towards the top, he looked set to finish the season in style.

However, he came close to a straddle towards the bottom and the correction cost him a massive amount of speed and he was forced to settle for a sixth-placed finish.

“I am really happy,” Schwarz said on Eurosport. “Today was a tough second run, but the whole season went well for me.

It continued from race to race and I am happy and satisfied.

“It came step by step, we trained a lot and trained hard.“

Looking ahead to next season, Schwarz said: “I will look to continue the good work in slalom, but want to improve in GS and Super-G as well.”

Ramon Zenhaeusern looked set for a place on the podium, but he lost an outside edge at the bottom of the run and could not recover.

Pinturault had wrapped up the overall title and giant slalom titles on Saturday, and after a disappointing first run he improved in the afternoon to take a podium finish.

Overall champion Pinturault said: "I was really tired when I came this morning. We partied a bit and celebrated. This morning I was tired, but today is a bonus.

I really tried to push and a strong second run I felt better. The enjoyment came a little bit back. It felt great to finish the season like this."

Britain’s Dave Ryding had a disappointing final race of the season, with his time of 1:49.75 only good enough for 14th place.

With the World Cup titles already wrapped up, the highlight for many in Lenzerheide on Sunday was the reception given to Grange who waved farewell to the sport in the final race of his career.

The legendary Frenchman secured nine World Cup wins and 18 podiums in 197 World Cup starts.

Grange’s career highlights were the World Cup slalom globe in 2009 and World Championship gold on two occasions.

