'Mikaela Shiffrin means business' - American storms into second and on podium in Lenzerheide super-G

'Mikaela Shiffrin means business' - The American storms into second place and onto the podium in the Lenzerheide super-G. Shiffrin is bidding to win her fourth overall World Cup title and she has put herself into top spot after an impressive performance.

00:02:12, 5 minutes ago