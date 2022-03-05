Mikaela Shiffrin has taken the lead in the World Cup overall standings after finishing second in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

With Roger Federer in attendance, Romane Miradoli came first in the women's Super-G to win her first World Cup race.

In 126 World Cup starts, the 27-year-old's previous best individual finish was fifth.

The Frenchwoman's blistering pace down the slope saw her finish in a time of 1:19.87.

"It's crazy, I don't believe it," Miradoli said afterwards.

"I'm so happy. It was a tough race but I finally made a full run until the finish line and I'm very, very happy. I knew I had to push all the gates until the finish line because it was a tough race.

"I didn't feel the speed. I thought I was so late going into all the gates. All I knew was I had to push."

Impressive Miradoli storms to super-G victory in Lenzerheide

Shiffrin finished second on her return to action for the first time since the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics where she failed to pick up a medal.

The American finished 0.38 seconds behind to record her best super-G result since January 26 2020 when she won in her last race before her father's death.

Switzerland's Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami finished in third (+0.88).

Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhova finished down in 18th which means Shiffrin has taken a 67 point lead in the race for the overall title. Shiffrin is on 1106 while Vlhova is on 1039.

The prize is awarded to the person who produces the best results in all disciplines over a World Cup season.

