Ryding came into the new season looking, like many others, to take advantage of the retirement of the legendary Marcel Hirscher.

He told Eurosport ahead of the race that he wanted to take more risks and in his first race of the new season it was already clear that he would live up to those promises.

Ryding put in an opening time 54.94 which was only bested by France’s Clement Noel who clocked a time of 54.55.

Video - Blistering Ryding goes second behind Noel 01:22

Noel also lived up to his billing with many tipping the highly talented 22-year-old to take the slalom title in Hirscher’s absence this season.

Video - Clement Noel leads the way after first run 01:22

It was a tougher outing for his team-mates Alexis Pinturault, the World Cup leader coming into the weekend, and Victor Muffat-Jeandet, who struggled to get to grips with the piste and neither made the cut for the second run.

Austria’s Manuel Feller was another who will be disappointed with his performance, although given his wife gave birth around a week after the Giant Slalom in Soelden he can be forgiven.

Switzerland’s Ramon Zenhaeusern and Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen sit just behind Ryding. Kristoffersen will be desperate to pick up the pace in the second run after a disappointing performance a few weeks ago in Soelden.