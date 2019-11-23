Defending champion Shiffrin was first out of the gate and glided down the course, set by her coach Jeff Lackie, setting the pace with a time of 58.78.

The two to follow Shiffrin were Wendy Holdener and Katharina Liensberger, but a couple of mistakes saw them both finish a way off the American.

It was left to Vlhova, the only woman to beat Shiffrin in the slalom last season, to pick up the challenge and she put in a brilliant run, clocking in at 58.65.

Austria's Katharina Truppe was the only other skier to get to below a minute off Vlhova; she clocked a time of 0.99.

Norway's Nina Haver-Loseth, back on skis after a tibial fracture and meniscus in her right knee in December last year, is in fifth.

Unfortunately, Great Britian's Charlie Guest was a DNF and will not be back for the second run.