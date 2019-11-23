Getty Images
Vlhova leads Shiffrin after first run in Finland
Petra Vlhova leads Mikaela Shiffrin after the first run of the slalom in Levi on Saturday.
Defending champion Shiffrin was first out of the gate and glided down the course, set by her coach Jeff Lackie, setting the pace with a time of 58.78.
The two to follow Shiffrin were Wendy Holdener and Katharina Liensberger, but a couple of mistakes saw them both finish a way off the American.
It was left to Vlhova, the only woman to beat Shiffrin in the slalom last season, to pick up the challenge and she put in a brilliant run, clocking in at 58.65.
Austria's Katharina Truppe was the only other skier to get to below a minute off Vlhova; she clocked a time of 0.99.
Norway's Nina Haver-Loseth, back on skis after a tibial fracture and meniscus in her right knee in December last year, is in fifth.
Unfortunately, Great Britian's Charlie Guest was a DNF and will not be back for the second run.