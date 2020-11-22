Petra Vlhova held off a strong challenge from Michelle Gisin to win her second World Cup slalom of the weekend - also her fifth straight World Cup slalom - as Mikaela Shiffrin came fifth.

Vlhova and Gisin shared the lead after the opening run on Sunday (54.32) but the Slovakian number one edged past her Swiss opponent by 0.31 seconds in the final leg.

Vlhova takes share of the lead after first run

Shiffrin was racing for only the second time after a ten month break and was in fourth after the first run. She missed the podium for the first time in almost three years.

Runner-up Gisin was visibly delighted with her performance afterwards. The Olympic champion in the combined event has yet to win a World Cup race, but a second place finish on the podium was her best career result in slalom.

The women’s World Cup continues with a parallel event in Austria on Thursday.

