Alpine Skiing

Petra Vlhova claims stunning Alpine Skiing World Cup victory over Mikaela Shiffrin in Levi

Defending overall World Cup champion Petra Vlhova claimed victory at the Alpine Skiing World Cup third round in Levi, Finland. American number one Mikaela Shiffrin was in the fight for first place, but was denied victory after a crucial mistake in her breakaway. Lena Duerr demonstrated the big surprise of the competition, finishing in third place.

00:05:46, 23 minutes ago