Alpine Skiing

'Absolutely brilliant!' - Mikaela Shiffrin makes it two from two in Levi with brilliant performance

Watch Mikaela Shiffrin's brilliant second run in Levi that saw her win the women's slalom for the second day in a row. Shiffrin is now on 76 World Cup wns, just ten behind the legendary Ingemar Stenmark. Stream the 2022-23 Alpine Skiing season live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:55, 19 minutes ago