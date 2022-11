Alpine Skiing

'Bit of a boogie in finish area!' - American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin storms to first Slalom win of season

Watch American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin storm to an impressive victory during the first slalom race of the new Alpine Skiing season in Levi, Finland. It is Shiffrin's 75th win of her career, inching her ever closer to the record of the legendary Ingemar Stenmark. Stream the 2022-23 Alpine Skiing season live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:38, an hour ago