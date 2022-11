Alpine Skiing

Wendy Holdener's superb run secures second place in Levi just behind Mikaela Shiffrin

Watch Wendy Holdener's superb second run that secured her second place in the second women's Slalom at Levi on Sunday, just behind Mikaela Shiffrin. Stream the 2022-23 Alpine Skiing season live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:38, 28 minutes ago