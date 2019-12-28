Shiffrin had one of the worst finishes of her career - 17th in Courchevel - last week and chose not to enter the later-cancelled World Cup meet in Val d'Isere.

She was then late to the start line in Austria on Saturday after missing her alarm call but showed no signs of cobwebs as she set the pace in the opening run.

In the second run she had Italy’s Marta Bassino to beat and at one stage her initial 0.61s advantage had slipped to 0.35s.

But any concerns about another slip quickly disappeared when Shiffrin exploded in the middle section, as she did in the first run, to open up a gap of well over one second.

Video - Shiffrin storms to victory at Lienz 01:50

In the end she finished with a total time of 2:07.31, 1.36s ahead of Bassino, such was her dominance that her second run was the best overall despite being the final skier out.

It is her 63rd career World Cup victory, her first in Lienz, and was the perfect response from Shiffrin after her disaster in Courchevel.

“I was watching all the girls before me in the second run [so] I knew it was dark, I knew it was bumpy and I was like ‘okay today you’re going to push and see what happens’,” Shiffrin said after the race.

“But it’s pretty hard to believe this right now.

“It sounds like a little bit stupid to say the last week was a tough time because I’ve had such an amazing season and one bad race.

Video - 'Back in business!' - Shiffrin returns to form withfirst run in Lienz 01:39

" It’s stupid. It’s just ski racing, but I care and it was tough "

“But we really worked my team we did a lot of good work and tried to come here and ski and it was amazing to ski here.”

Austria’s Katharina Liensberger started the season without a sponsor and nearly wasn’t allowed to race before agreeing a deal with Rossignol.

Britain’s Alex Tilley had a difficult time of things but still secured more World Cup points with a finish of 28th.

In the men’s Super-G at Bormio Dominik Paris made it two wins in two days as he continued his fine form.

Paris, who won Friday’s Downhill as well, flew down the tracks and despite a couple of minor signs of fatigue was more than a match for the course he loves so much.

Video - Dominik Paris seals his fifth victory at Bormio as he holds off Beat Feuz 02:39

He had to nervously watch rival Beat Feuz, who finished 0.26s off Paris’ time of 1:55.37. However, Feuz’s Swiss team-mate Urs Kryenuehl then went even closer, ending just 0.08s off.

However Paris was able to secure victory, his fifth at Bormio now, equalling the men’s record for the most Downhill victories at a single venue which is also held by Didier Cuche at Kitzbuehl.

The final event of the men’s weekend, after there was an extra Downhill due to a cancellation earlier in the season, will be the Alpine Combined on Sunday.