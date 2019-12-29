Shiffrin had won the giant slalom on Saturday, the perfect answer after a catastrophic time in Courchevel the week prior.

The American followed that up with another hugely impressive performance, clocking the best times across both runs for an overall time of 1:48.89, 0.61s ahead of Vlhova.

It is Shiffrin’s 43rd slalom win and her 64th overall. She now moves level with Lindsey Vonn for the most wins by a woman in an individual discipline, Vonn’s 43 came in the downhill.

“I was just pushing as hard as I could I don’t really remember what happened during the run bit it was good.” Shiffrin said afterwards.

“I could see her from the start I knew she was charging and she skied really well I had to go 110% and I did.”

Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin completed the top three to secure her first ever World Cup podium whilst Austria’s Katharina Liensberger continued her good weekend by finishing fourth.

It was a tough weekend for the two Great British women as Charlie Guest finished 46th whilst Alex Tilley was disqualified for a straddle.

BACK ON TRACK

If there were any doubts about Shiffrin following Courchevel (and really why on earth would there be?) then they have been well and truly silenced.

Shiffrin is back to the Shiffrin we saw earlier in the season, ahead of the rest of the pack but still with another gear to hit you feel.

In the last race of the year Shiffrin served a timely reminder of her star quality, she is the best in the world and she isn't going anywhere any time soon.

What does 2020 hold for Shiffrin? She doesn't care about records but with four more slalom wins this season she will have more wins in a single discipline than any skier in history, that's net.