Petra Vlhova signed off the year in style with a dominant victory in the women’s slalom in Lienz, Austria.

The Slovakian wrestled back top spot on the day’s final run to deny Katharina Liensberger on home soil by +0.51 seconds.

Vlhova extends her lead at the top of the slalom charts to 120 points with closest rival Mikaela Shiffrin missing out after testing positive for Covid-19.

She also strengthened her grip on third in the overall standings, although she has previously admitted she will skip the majority of the World Cup speed races to focus on the two slalom events at Beijing 2022.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics begin on February 4, with all eyes on a slalom showdown between Shiffrin and Vlhova.

