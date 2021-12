Alpine Skiing

Petra Vlhova tops standings after solid run in Lienz

Can anyone stop Petra Vlhova at Beijing 2022? The Slovakian is going for a slalom-giant slalom double at the Winter Games next year, with all eyes already on a likely showdown with American skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin. Vlhova produced a near-flawless final run in Lienz to snatch top spot off Austria’s Katharina Liensberger.

00:01:29, 25 minutes ago