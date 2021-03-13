Katharina Liensberger stormed to her first alpine skiing World Cup victory by beating Mikaela Shiffrin to slalom gold on the Are slopes. The Austrian beat Shiffrin by 0.72s thanks to a brilliant second run, while Wendy Holdener completed the podium but finished a chunky 1.65s off Liensberger's pace. Petra Vlhova was the only skier to beat Liensberger's second run time, but a major error on her first run cost her dearly and she ultimately finished eighth. Vlhova leads the race for the overall title by 96 points from Lara Gut-Behrami, while also topping the slalom standings. However, Liensberger has jumped above Shiffrin into second place of the latter and is just 22 points behind. Sportsbeat 2021

