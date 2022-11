Alpine Skiing

'Made the adjustment I wanted to make' - American star Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to win in Levi

Hear from Slalom race-winner Mikaela Shiffrin after her triumph in Levi. Shiffrin explains to Eurosport how she made an adjustment between run after not skiing as quickly as she would have wanted in the first run. Stream the 2022-23 Alpine Skiing season live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:02:06, an hour ago