Yule was fourth out the starter’s gate and he led the way after the opening run.

Yet he was put under pressure by a number of excellent second runs, notably from French duo Clement Noel and Alexis Pinturault.

Henrik Kristoffersen, so disappointing during last weekend’s action in Croatia, was the leader as Yule prepared for his run but the Swiss skier kept his cool and finished 0.15s ahead of the pack.

It is Yule’s second World Cup victory and comes in the same place as his maiden win last season.

Video - 'The Swiss fans are roaring!' - Yule takes win at Madonna 01:47

“Yeah I’d love to have one here every day,” Yule said afterwards.

“The snow is amazing the hill is always perfect, the food is good the fans are amazing and it’s a night race so it’s just perfect for me,

“Zagreb was a really tough one for me but to be able to turnaround like this was really amazing and I’m looking forward to the rest of January.”

Video - 'I'd love to have one here every day!' - Yule on his favourite course 00:57

It was the icing on the cake for a great day for the Swiss team as Tanguy Nef, Sandro Simonet, Marc Rochat and Loic Meillard meant they had five skiers in the top 20 ahead of their home World Cup event at Adelboden.

Kristoffersen and Clement Noel rounded off the podium with the former now moving to the top of the World Cup standings.

From a British perspective it was a strong second run from Dave Ryding that saw him briefly lead and eventually finish joint-seventh along with Slovenia’s Stefan Hadalin.

Video - Rocket Ryding gets first top 10 finish of season in Italy 01:31

Ryding has had a tough start to the season and really struggled in Zagreb last weekend.

It’s Ryding’s first top ten finish of the season and gives him some vital World Cup points ahead of a crunch period in the slalom calendar.