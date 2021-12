Alpine Skiing

‘Screams with delight!’ - Sebastian Foss-Solevaag claims Madonna di Campiglio slalom success

Sebastian Foss-Solevaag (Norway) took the win in the World Cup slalom in Madonna di Campiglio. His second run is the Run of the Day. Alexis Pinturault (France) took second and Kristoffer Jakobsen (Sweden) third.

