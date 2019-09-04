Hirscher confirmed his retirement in a press conference on Wednesday, bringing an end to a glittering career which saw the Austrian win eight overall World Cup titles.

On top of those Crystal Globes, Hirscher won six Slalom globes and six more in Giant Slalom with 67 World Cup victories, behind only Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Vonn herself (82).

“It’s been a tough year for ski racing, the legend Marcel Hirscher has announced his retirement,” said Vonn, who retired from the sport earlier this year.

“Congratulations on an amazing career my friend. Racing in the same era as you has been an honour. Eight overall titles is a record no one will ever break! Enjoy the time with your family.”