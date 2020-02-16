The Slovakian suffered the disappointment of finishing second behind New Zealand's teenage sensation Alice Robinson in the giant slalom on Saturday.

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

But Vlhova quickly overcame that frustration by going one better on Sunday, clinching her second medal of the weekend.

Video - 'That was something to savour!' - Vlhova storms to victory in Slovenia 01:57

The 24-year-old beat Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener by 0.24 seconds while Austria’s Katharina Truppe edged out Norway’s Nina Haver-Loseth to claim bronze.

See also

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde seals first win of season to move into overall World Cup lead

Vlhova remains third in the overall World Cup standings on 1,071 points with America’s Mikaela Shiffrin leading the way on 1,225 and Federica Brignone in second on 1,112.