Getty Images
Vlhova bounces back to win slalom gold at Kranjska Gora
Petra Vlhova bounced back in style in Slovenia by winning the slalom at Kranjska Gora – her fifth World Cup triumph of the season.
The Slovakian suffered the disappointment of finishing second behind New Zealand's teenage sensation Alice Robinson in the giant slalom on Saturday.
But Vlhova quickly overcame that frustration by going one better on Sunday, clinching her second medal of the weekend.
The 24-year-old beat Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener by 0.24 seconds while Austria’s Katharina Truppe edged out Norway’s Nina Haver-Loseth to claim bronze.
Vlhova remains third in the overall World Cup standings on 1,071 points with America’s Mikaela Shiffrin leading the way on 1,225 and Federica Brignone in second on 1,112.