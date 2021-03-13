Marco Odermatt kept his Crystal Globe hopes alive with giant slalom gold in Kranjska Gora, shrinking Alexis Pinturault's overall lead to just 36 points.

The Swiss put in a brilliant second run to win by 1.06 seconds from compatriot Loic Meillard, overturning a 0.61s deficit at the halfway stage.

Odermatt and Pinturault are set for a titanic battle for various pieces of silverware in the final weeks of the season, with Pinturault ahead in the overall standings and Odermatt moving top of the giant slalom table.

Pinturault can extend his overall lead in Sunday's slalom event but both trophies will be decided at next week's final round in Lenzerheide.

"I'm really happy with today's result, it was important for all the Cups that are on the line," said Odermatt after the win.

"I don't really know how I did it today, I felt pretty tired. Maybe I was just too tired to brake!"

Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner finished third, just 0.03 seconds behind Meillard, while Pinturault finished fourth.

