World champion Mathieu Faivre grabbed a first World Cup gold in four years with giant slalom victory in Bansko, Bulgaria.

The Frenchman won double gold at the World Championships in Cortina earlier this month and continued in the same vein, winning gold by a margin of 0.75 seconds.

It was Faivre's first win since he took the Val D'Isere giant slalom in December 2016.

"I'm really happy about the race, and now I'm going to have some rest!" he said.

The 29-year-old finished second in Saturday's race behind Filip Zubcic, who sank to 14th in the field.

Swiss Marco Odermatt got his season back on track with silver in a combined time of 2:26.04 and ensured Alexis Pinturault won't have it all his own way in the race to win the overall Crystal Globe.

Pinturault shook off his second-run struggles, having also lost a pole in Saturday's second effort and failed to finish when leading at the flip in the World Championship race, to take bronze.

