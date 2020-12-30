Austrian Matthias Mayer claimed his first World Cup victory of the season with a downhill win on the Stelvio in Bormio, Italy.

The downhill Olympic champion from Sochi 2014 clinched top spot in the standings completing the course in 1:57.32.

It was a close-run contest between Mayer and compatriot Vincent Kriechmayr, who finished just 0.04 seconds behind his fellow Austrian.

While Swiss racer Urs Kryenbuehl was only two-hundredths behind Kriechmayr to complete the podium.

After only managing to finish on the podium at the historic Italian venue previously, Mayer finally came out on top to record his tenth World Cup win.

The victory has seen Mayer move up to second in the World Cup downhill standings, 32 points behind leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

