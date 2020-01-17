Mayer edges out in Pinturault for Alpine Combined victory

The Austrian led the way after the first run, with more than half a second advantage on home favourite Gilles Roulin in second.

And on the slalom leg he recorded the fourth fastest time, and despite Pinturault roaring back, the Frenchman could not quite overhaul Mayer, finishing just behind in second.

Another Frenchman, Victor Muffat-Jeandet, finished third, a further six tenths back.

Pinturault, who won the first Alpine Combined event of the season, extends his lead in the World Cup standings, with a 68-point advantage over Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

And the second-place finish was also enough to move Pinturault top of the overall World Cup standings, just two points clear of Henrik Kristoffersen.

