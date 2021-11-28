Matthias Mayer edged out teammate Vincent Kriechmayr as they secured a dominant one-two for Austria in the men's season-opening downhill World Cup at Lake Louise in Canada.

Double Winter Olympic champion Mayer crossed the finish line in 1:47.74 to take gold ahead of Kriechmayr, who finished 0.23 seconds behind his compatriot to clinch silver.

Kriechmayr (1:47.97) was followed by four-time defending downhill globe winner Beat Feuz, with the Switzerland athlete finishing in 1:48.14, 0.35 seconds off the winning pace.

"Of course, I'm very satisfied," said Mayer, also the 2018 downhill winner at Lake Louise.

"It's the first race of the season. I know that I had some good work in summer. Not only me. Also, Vincent had good work this summer. As a team, we are in very good shape."

And Kriechmayr was in no doubt that the best man won, adding: "All in all, a really good run. Matthias was amazing today and he was the right winner for this race."

Feuz, who was the overall leader in the men's downhill last season ahead of Mayer, completed the podium despite compatriot Marco Odermatt following hot on his heels (1:48.14).

