Mayer wows home crowd with Kitzbuehel downhill success

The two-time Olympic champion had previously won on the legendary course in the Super-G in 2017 and followed that up with another win on the downhill, following in the footsteps of compatriot Hannes Reichelt.

He is only the ninth person to have won both the Super-G and downhill in Kitzbuehel, and the win pushes him up to second in the overall World Cup standings.

Mayer finished 0.22 seconds clear of fellow Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr, who shared the second spot on the podium with Switzerland's Beat Feuz who is top of the downhill standings.

A pair of Frenchmen rounded out the top five, with Johan Clarey fourth and Maxence Muzaton fifth, while Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is now top of the overall standings after finishing ninth.

As a result, Henrik Kristoffersen drops down to third but he will have the chance to move back top in Sunday's slalom.

Sportsbeat 2020