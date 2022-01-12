Mikaela Shiffrin entered the history books after a glorious triumph in Tuesday's World Cup slalom in Schladming.

Shiffrin's victory, her 47th slalom win in total, broke the record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline.

The American now sits top of the list, one ahead of Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark's total.

Sitting fifth after the first round, Shiffrin rallied in a powerful second run to edge out Slovak racer Petra Vlhova by just 0.15 seconds.

Vlhova had won five wins under her belt already this season, but couldn't quite get over the line in time, in the final women's slalom before the Beijing Winter Games start next month.

"I'm just crying a lot lately," said an emotional Shiffrin after her latest success.

"It's such a privilege to race on this slope and all I wanted to do today was earn that, deserve it, because it's iconic.

"It's just quite special to be sitting here now. It's like it didn't happen.

"Any time you're able to be a little bit faster than Petra, that's an incredible job."

