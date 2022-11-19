Mikaela Shiffrin claimed an incredible 75th World Cup win with a stunning performance in the slalom season opener.

The 27-year-old slalom extraordinaire topped the podium with a total run time of 1.51.25, pipping Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson to first place by 0.16 seconds.

Shiffrin is now seven World Cup wins away from fellow countryman Lindsey Vonn's record of 82 wins.

The slalom skier was third in the standings after the first run, Germany's Lena Duerr leading the way with an impressive 54.48 seconds.

But Shiffrin bit back with 56.22 seconds on her second run to claim the title and take herself one step closer to Vonn's record.

