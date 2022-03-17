Mikaela Shiffrin secured her fourth World Cup title on Thursday to bounce in emphatic style after a nightmare Winter Olympics at Beijing 2022.

It was a perfect way to bounce back from her torrid time in Beijing, where she left the games without winning a single medal.

The 27-year-old took part in a thrilling dual with Petra Vlhova in a battle for the overall title, and the American ultimately came out on top after finishing second in the super-g, 0.05 seconds behind winner Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway. This came after a surprising victory in downhill.

Vlhova knew she needed to finish no lower than seventh in the standings to prevent Shiffrin from extending her lead in the standings to more than 200 points, with only the speciality slalom and giant slalom races still be completed over the weekend.

The Slovakian came 17th and outside the top 15 scoring places to trail Shiffrin by 236 points, ensuring Shiffrin claimed a fourth giant crystal globe trophy which followed on from three consecutive titles between 2017 and 2019.

Shiffrin's title means she has emulated the achievements of fellow American skier Lindsey Vonn, who won four overall titles in her career. This is two behind the record set by Annemarie Moser-Proll in the 1970s.

