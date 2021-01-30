Clement Noel's home-town success continued with slalom victory in Chamonix giving him a first win of the alpine skiing World Cup season.

The Frenchman won the same event last year and repeated the trick to end his previously-winless 2020-21 campaign, enjoying the perfect start to the weekend's slalom double header.

A combined time of 1:38.58 was enough for Noel to take victory, improving on his silver last time out to win by 0.16 seconds ahead of Ramon Zenhaeusern.

A superb second run was to thank as Noel swooped from third place at the halfway stage to stop the clock in 47.85s next time around for top step on the podium.

Switzerland's Zenhaeusern maintained his position to take home the silver medal while bronze went to last week's winner Marco Schwarz, who had led after the first of two runs.

But the performance of the day arguably came from a man who didn't finish on the podium.

Luca Aerni had registered the 29th quickest time of the first run – only just qualifying for the second – but his 46.20s second effort was enough to finish fourth in Chamonix.

Britain's Dave Ryding didn't have the same fortune but had a good World Cup race nonetheless, a particularly impressive second run seeing him finish 11th, 1.26 seconds behind the victorious Noel.

The French skier's victory takes him to third place in the slalom World Cup standings ahead of Sunday's race, with Schwarz still leading the way on 549 points.

Noel's compatriot Alexis Pinturault remains the overall World Cup leader ahead of Austria's Schwarz and Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, who round out the top three.

