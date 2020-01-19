Noel repeats Wengen slalom success

The Frenchman won his first-ever World Cup event on the same course a year ago, and he repeated the feat in scintillating fashion.

He held a lead of 0.67 seconds after the first run, and while he was not quite as quick second time around, he still had more than enough of an advantage to beat Henrik Kristoffersen by 0.40 seconds.

Russia's Alexander Khoroshilov took third place, while Alexis Pinturault did not finish his second run, having been fourth after the first.

That allowed Kristoffersen to move back to the top of the overall World Cup standings, while Noel is up to second in the slalom ranks following this success, the fifth of his career.

Sportsbeat 2020