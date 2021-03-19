Defending world champions Norway clinched team parallel top spot after a closely-fought Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

The quartet of Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, Kristina Riis-Johannessen and Kristin Lysdahl drew each of their three ties 2-2, but came out on the winning side every time with faster overall times.

Having edged past the USA in the quarter-finals, the Norwegian team beat Sweden to earn a spot in the big final where they crawled past Germany for the gold medal.

While Germany's Lena Duerr, Andrea Filser, Alexander Schmid and Linus Strasser were forced to settle for second place, Austria completed the podium in third following their small final win over Sweden.

In a highly competitive competition, only the preliminary heat to determine the eighth starter didn't end in deadlock, with Sweden seeing off Great Britain 3-1 to book their place in the last eight.

