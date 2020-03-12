Norway's Kilde wins overall men's alpine title as final races cancelled

"Due to the outbreak and situation with the novel coronavirus, the upcoming men's World Cup races in Kranjska Gora (Slovenia) have been cancelled," the FIS said in a statement.

"The races in Kranjska Gora will not be replaced on the World Cup calendar and the 2019-2020 season is officially finished for the men.”

As a result, speed events specialist Kilde won the overall World Cup with 1,202 points ahead of France’s Alexis Pinturault who finished with 1,148 points.

Pinturault, a technical events specialist, was hoping to leapfrog Kilde in Kransjka Gora, when a giant slalom and a slalom were scheduled.

The news comes a day after the women's season went the same way, with the cancellation of the event in Are.

Mikaela Shiffrin had been expected to make her return in Are following a period out of competition after the death of her father. And following the news of the cancellation Shiffrin released a statement on her social media channels, saying:

" We can’t choose our transitions. Be we can choose how we get to the other side. (I haven’t quite figured out what that means, but it sounds nice, so let’s just go with it.) Congratulations to all the Globe winners and Corinne Suter for the speed titles. I do wish I got to stand in the start amongst my competitors and friends again before the season ended. But I feel lucky (in a weird way) because I accomplished what I came here to do. I got this far- took that step even if it wasn’t out of the *racing* start gate. Made a bunch of good turns over the last few days in the final prep, and I’m grateful for that. Also so very grateful to this World Cup family for this gift honoring my Dad. You are incredible, thank you. "

Federica Brignone took the overall women's title.