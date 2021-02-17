Norway claimed their first gold medal at this year's FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, as Fabian Wilkens Solheim kept his composure to win the decisive battle in the mixed team parallel event.

Solheim saw off Sweden's Mattias Roenngren by 0.49 seconds in the final race of the day to give his country a 3-1 win over their Scandinavian rivals and see them stand proud at the top of the podium.

Competition went down to the wire with Norway taking an early lead after Thea Louise Stjernesund defeated Estelle Alphand by 0.51s in the first clash of the Big Final.

And the face-off wasn't without controversy, as Sweden's Kristoffer Jakobsen beat Sebastian Foss-Solevåg in the second heat, only for the tie to be re-run after the Swede was adjudged to have impeded his opponent, forcing him to miss a gate.

In the meantime, Sara Hector defeated Kristina Riis-Johannessen to give Sweden another point, making it look as if Sweden had taken a 2-1 advantage, only for Foss-Solevåg to emerge victorious from his reprieve - seeing off Jakobsen by 0.05s.

That left Solheim with the chance to earn his country the gold medal, and he made no mistake against Roenngren, as he flew down the course to claim the victory on an action-packed day in Italy.

Defending champions Switzerland had to settle for fourth-spot in Cortina d'Ampezzo, as their team - which included two-time World Champion Wendy Holdener - went down to Germany in the Small Final.

Having already missed out to Norway by just 0.02s on a tiebreak in their semi-final affair, the Swiss were to fall to the same fate later in the day, with the two sides sharing two wins each.

The duo were evenly matched in their bronze-medal meeting, with Holdener seeing off Emma Aicher, before Germany turned it around with wins from Stefan Luitz and Andrea Filser.

Semyel Bissig defeated Alexander Schmid in the final race to send the meeting into a tiebreak, but the Germans' winning times combined to be 0.12s faster than their opponents, which saw them take third spot on the podium.

