Marco Odermatt navigated the treacherous Soelden conditions to get his Alpine Ski World Cup title defence off to a flier in Austria.

The Olympic champion, 25, grabbed giant slalom victory ahead of Slovenian star Zan Kranjec and Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen in the first race of the season on Sunday.

The Swiss ace clocked a time of 2:04.72 across his two runs as the weather progressively deteriorated in the Alps.

His second run time of 1:04.84 was almost five seconds slower than his first attempt as Kranjec, 29, and Kristoffersen, 28, similarly struggled for pace as the snow ploughed down.

Odermatt claimed victory by 0.76s as Norwegian Lucas Braathen narrowly missed out on a place on the podium - and 60 World Cup points - by 0.13s in fourth.

He said: "The snow got worse and worse - everybody made some mistakes.

"I was not sure (the first-run lead) was enough.

"This was really a big fight."

Odermatt is the reigning giant slalom and overall World Cup champion and racked up a maximum haul of 100 points with his victory on Sunday.

And that means heâ€™ll be the man to beat when the field descends on Val d'IsÃ¨re for the second giant slalom event of the season in December.

