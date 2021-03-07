Marco Odermatt kept his Crystal Globe ambitions alive after storming to Super-G victory in Saalbach on Sunday.

The 23-year-old raced home in 1:23.59, just over six-tenths of a second quicker than runner-up Matthieu Bailet, to claim his first victory in the discipline this season.

The Swiss skier now sits 81 points behind overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault with six races to go, while Odermatt's victory also kept the Super-G Crystal Globe champagne on ice for Vincent Kriechmayr.

The Austrian was looking to complete a 'double double', having won Saturday's downhill in Saalbach to go with his World Championship golds in Super-G and downhill, but had to settle for third.

Kriechmayr remains 83 points clear of Odermatt at the top of the Super-G standings but will have to wait for the final race of the season in the event, in Lenzerheide on March 18, to seal the deal.

The victorious Odermatt said: "It was a perfect run (piste) so I really tried to push again.

"I felt a little bit tired at the start but somehow I still skied fast and it was a run on the edge. I'm really happy with the victory."

It was also a landmark race for Austria's Raphael Haaser, who finished fourth - just two-hundredths of a second off a podium place - having never before achieved a top-20 World Cup finish.

