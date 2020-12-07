Marco Odermatt kept his cool to claim top prize in the Giant Slalom at the FIS Alpine World Cup event in Santa Caterina to move himself joint-top of the overall standings.

The 23-year-old became the first Swiss skier to claim victory in a giant slalom World Cup event since Carlo Janka in 2011 with the win in Italy, as he saw off American Tommy Ford by 0.73s to take the win.

Odermatt had been leading after the first run on Saturday, but was made to wait for his second attempt down the slope, after heavy snowfall saw the action postponed until Monday.

But despite the delay, a second run of 1:04.39 was enough for victory, which leaves him neck and neck with Frenchman Alexis Pinturault at the summit of the Crystal Globe standings.

"It's really emotional for me," Odermatt said. "There was big pressure for me, red bib, first time leading after the first run, I'm really proud.

"I just tried to focus on trying to show my best skiing, it wasn't easy - it was really flat and I just had to push especially at the bottom."

Odermatt held a 0.19s lead over Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen heading into Monday's action, but the Norwegian - like so many others - struggled to deal with the conditions at Santa Caterina, eventually finishing down in seventh in the final standings.

Croatian Filip Zubcic recovered from a troublesome first run which left him in 21st position to claim third spot on the podium, after dealing admirably on the Italian snow to register a second run time of 1:03.89.

For a while it looked like he might claim a second victory of the weekend after taking top spot in Saturday's first giant slalom event of the weekend, but Ford and Odermatt eventually surpassed the Croat in the final stages.

Odermatt and Pinturault are locked on 240 points apiece in the overall standings, with the French athlete looking to go one better than last season's second-placed finish, while Zubcic is hot on their heels with 208 points to his name.

