Alpine Skiing

Beijing 2022

Shiffrin praises course but laments 'really frustrating mistake' in giant slalom

an hour ago

Top stories

Beijing 2022

Defending champion Shiffrin crashes out of giant slalom, Hector leads after first run

39 minutes ago

Beijing 2022 - Alpine Skiing

Live video and data as Paris, Mayer & Feuz go in men's downhill

43 minutes ago

Live Updates
Beijing 2022 - Alpine Skiing

Live video and data as big names struggle in women's giant slalom run 1

3 hours ago

Live Updates
Beijing 2022

Downhill postponed due to high winds, rearranged for Monday

20 hours ago

Today’s Schedule

Beijing 2022

'Robbed' - Skier Jansrud hits out after 'first major scandal of Olympics'

Yesterday at 09:09

Beijing 2022

Opinion: Goggia’s return could end up being story of the Games

04/02/2022 at 20:04

Beijing 2022

‘Chills!’ – Goggia back on skis less than two weeks after Cortina crash

04/02/2022 at 19:32

Beijing 2022

Shiffrin: A perfect Olympics is impossible but odds of gold are 'not bad'

04/02/2022 at 17:50

Beijing 2022

Watch Mayer's run as wind wreaks havoc and causes training to be cancelled in Beijing

00:00:31

Beijing 2022

‘It’s a tease’ – Kilde and Shiffrin so close, yet so far, due to Covid precautions

03/02/2022 at 10:08

