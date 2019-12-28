Paris does the double in Bormio

The Italian glided to gold in 1:55.37 to seal his 18th career victory and 14th in a downhill World Cup competition. Paris finished just 0.08s ahead of Switzerland’s Urs Kryenbuehl, who earned his first career podium finish and 0.26s ahead of fellow Swiss skier Beat Feuz, who secured bronze.

Gold made it two in two days after Paris had won on the shortened course on Friday and also moved him ahead of Feuz to the top of the overall standings for the first time in his career.

An Alpine Combined event will follow on Sunday to conclude the weekend’s racing in Bormio.

