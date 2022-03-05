Dominik Paris stormed to his second downhill World Cup win of the season, while Aleksander Aamodt Kilde moved a step closer to the Crystal Globe title.

Paris clocked 1:43.92 in Kvitfjell to beat Kilde by 0.55s but the Norwegian carries a 23-point lead over Switzerlandâ€™s Beat Feuz into the final race of the season.

Feuz finished joint-third, 0.26s off his rival, and level with compatriot Niels Hintermann.

The final race of the season is in Courchevel, France on March 16.

