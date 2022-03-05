Dominik Paris stormed to his second downhill World Cup win of the season, while Aleksander Aamodt Kilde moved a step closer to the Crystal Globe title.
Paris clocked 1:43.92 in Kvitfjell to beat Kilde by 0.55s but the Norwegian carries a 23-point lead over Switzerlandâ€™s Beat Feuz into the final race of the season.
Ad
Feuz finished joint-third, 0.26s off his rival, and level with compatriot Niels Hintermann.
Lenzerheide
Federer chats with Shiffrin after she takes second place in super-G in Lenzerheide
The final race of the season is in Courchevel, France on March 16.
Sportsbeat 2022
Lenzerheide
Impressive Miradoli storms to super-G victory in Lenzerheide
Lenzerheide
'Shiffrin means business' - American storms into second in Lenzerheide super-G
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad