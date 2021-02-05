Dominik Paris warmed up for next week's alpine skiing World Championships by claiming his first World Cup victory of the season in Friday's downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The 31-year-old came home in 1:33.81, 0.37 seconds clear of runner-up Beat Feuz, to occupy the top step of the podium for the first time since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament early last year.

The World Championships, which begin on February 8, are taking place on the Italian's home track of Cortina and Paris will hope to build on this victory â€“ though home advantage may not count for much on a new slope which will be unfamiliar to all competitors.

Paris' 19th career World Cup triumph lifted him to third in this season's downhill standings but he remains 118 points behind Feuz, whose second place in Germany was his 51st podium finish in World Cup events.

Completing the top three on Friday was Austrian Matthias Mayer, who finished three-tenths of a second adrift of Feuz and earned his fifth consecutive podium finish in a speed event.

Mayer edged out his compatriot Max Franz, who had to settle for fourth.

Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault was not in action in the downhill and remains more than 250 points clear of his nearest challenger Marco Schwarz.

The final World Cup event before the World Championships takes place is on Saturday as Garmish-Partenkirchen hosts a super-G.

