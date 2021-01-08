Alexis Pinturault reckons his rapid first run held the key to sealing a second consecutive giant slalom victory in the Alpine Ski World Cup.

The French speedster now leads the overall standings by 60 points after toppling Croat Filip Zubcic by 1.04s in Adelboden.

Alpine Skiing Peerless Pinturault hails speedy first run after soaring to second consecutive giant slalom victory AN HOUR AGO

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt scooped the final spot on the podium but it was all about Pinturault, a two-time world champion, who extended his impressive start to the campaign.

Pinturault stopped the clock in 1:09.94 on his first run and the 29-year-old said: "It came from my first run. That's what made the difference.

"It was very close in the second run - I was just (seven) hundredths to (Zubcic). Today, the first run for me was very important.

"The point will be to recover. We were in Zagreb two days ago and today another race. I will try my best to recover and be ready for tomorrow."

‘The Courchevel kid!’ – Pinturault dominates to win giant slalom in Adelboden

Pinturault will have another crack at a giant slalom World Cup event on Saturday and look to carry on from where he left off in the Swiss mountains.

Zubcic's first run was almost a full second behind the Frenchman's and while his second was just 0.07s slower, it was nowhere near enough to reel him in.

Odermatt's total time of 2:19.37 was 1.11s behind Pinturault's while Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished fourth.

Pinturault stands tall on 575 points in the overall standings, 60 clear of Kilde and over 100 ahead of Odermatt.

The Winter Olympic silver medallist won the season's last grand slalom event in Alta Badia and will now shoot for a consecutive hat-trick in Adelboden tomorrow.

Adelboden ‘The Courchevel kid!’ – Pinturault dominates to win giant slalom in Adelboden 9 HOURS AGO